Ozark Dale County Library opens new doors to the public

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Dale County library started a new chapter. It’s a story years in the making.

After months of hard work, the library’s new location opened it’s doors on October 25.

“Words couldn’t explain,” said Administrative Assistant Joni Wood. “We have been working on this hardcore for the past 6 months for sure since July 1 when we closed. But this has been an ongoing process for years and to finally be here, it’s like a sigh of relief.”

The library has lots of new features including a brand new computer center for public use. They also have a total of 30,000 titles available to be checked out.

Library patrons hope the new space becomes more than just a place to check out books.

Ozark resident Michael Renn said, “I think it should bring people together, you know, it is a good place for people to meet and migrate, exchange views and stories. And of course you have your search for knowledge, every community should have that available to them.”

Library volunteers all wore t-shirts featuring a phoenix for the grand opening, symbolizing the hardships they went through to reach opening day.

“When we had days where a ceiling tile is falling out, when the rain is dripping down it feels like we are rising out of the ashes, we finally built something for our community,” said Wood.

The library will be open Tuesdays-Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays, they will close at 5.

