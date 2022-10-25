Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -

UPDATE:

The owner of an Ashford peanut mill died Tuesday when he was accidentally struck by a tractor at his business.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified him as Glenn Pate, 68.

“Mr. Pate and another man were attempting to hook up a couple of peanut trailers when the unfortunate accident occurred,” Byrd told News 4.

He said after the driver got off the tractor to help Pate, the vehicle rolled backwards and onto Pate.

Byrd pronounced Pate dead at the scene.

Pate owned Dixie Peanut Company along Rocky Creek Road in Ashford.

ORIGINAL:

An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday.

The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.

This is the busiest time of year for the peanut industry during a bountiful peanut harvest.

This is a developing story,

