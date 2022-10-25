One dead at Ashford peanut mill
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday.
The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
This is the busiest time of year for the peanut industry during a bountiful peanut harvest.
This is a developing story,
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.