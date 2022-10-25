One dead at Ashford peanut mill

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday.

The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.

This is the busiest time of year for the peanut industry during a bountiful peanut harvest.

This is a developing story,

