One dead at Ashford peanut mill

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday.

The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.

This is the busiest time of year for the peanut industry during a bountiful peanut harvest.

This is a developing story,

One dead at the Ashford peanut mill
