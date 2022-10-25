More than 1 million early votes already cast in Georgia’s historic 2022 midterms

Election Day is Nov. 8 across the nation, and more Georgians have already cast ballots than ever before.
Early voting starts today in Georgia
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 1 million Georgians have already voted in the state’s 2022 midterm elections, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday.

The announcement came with exactly two weeks remaining until election day, Nov. 8. Early voting ends the Friday before election day, which is Nov. 4.

More than 660,000 voters cast early ballots last week, a 51% increase from day five of 2018 midterm early voting and a number only 18% less than the total of day five of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.

Early voting numbers in 2022 have remained within striking distance of 2020 turnout and have shattered previous midterm turnout records by 50% or greater during every day of early voting last week.

Georgia’s nationally watched midterms feature some of the Democratic and Republican parties’ biggest names. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is in a re-election battle with Republican Herschel Walker, while Democrat Stacey Abrams is again seeking to become the nation’s first Black female governor by unseating Gov. Brian Kemp, who defeated her in 2018.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

