Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission.

His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.

But all good things end, and so must Mark Culver’s remarkable tenure—first as commissioner and then as chairman.

Though successful beyond reasonable imagination, Culver’s political career almost didn’t get off the ground.

In 1986 the county commission was all Democrats, though a voting scheme change had carved one district where Republicans perhaps could make a race of it.

As the clock ticked toward qualifying deadline, Culver got approached about a candidacy.

“I thought about it for about 15 minutes, then called back with about 10 minutes (before the deadline) to qualify,” he recalled on Monday.

He watched contenders in the other party duke it out, then defeated the Democratic nominee.

Mark Culver—at barely 30---had arrived.

But it didn’t take long for him to stir up a hornet’s nest when he supported the purchase of the county tower, with a price tag that approached $3 million factoring in improvements.

Culver put his then short-lived political career on the line amid claims that Houston County by purchasing the six-story structure, was bailing out a national healthcare business that went belly-up, telling constituents of his support “if it costs me re-election, the so be it.”

He again put it on the line in 2008 with his support of Country Crossing, a multi-million-dollar resort development that flopped because of Alabama’s obsession to selectively enforce gambling laws.

Culver still believes that development---currently known as The Crossing at Big Creek--- will one day flourish.

He won’t be around to see it from his current vantage point.

His final commission meeting on Monday was highlighted by the unveiling of his portrait that will hang alongside predecessors in the chambers.

“It’s going to take some time to get used to the phone not ringing, or not going to a meeting. I will be a different style of life after 36 years,” he said.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.