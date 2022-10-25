Marianna man apprehended for 2018 murder

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - An arrest in Montana has put a man behind bars who was wanted for a 2018 murder in Marianna.

According to a statement released by the Marianna Police Department, the arrest is the latest development in the killing of 92-year-old Chatman Adams, an elderly man who was found by officers inside a home in the 2800 block of Edenfield Street with a fatal gunshot wound back in August 2018.

Investigators with the department identified Juqon Douglas, a now 26-year-old from Marianna, as the prime suspect in the case after conducting multiple interviews, identifying witnesses, and collecting evidence. Police say Douglas was present at the residence prior to the murder, where he and Adams got involved in an altercation that ended in Douglas shooting Adams with the victim’s own firearm.

After the case was brought up to a grand jury in Jackson County earlier this month, a formal indictment was made charging Douglas with Murder with a Firearm and Robbery with a Firearm, with warrants signed for Douglas’ arrest.

An investigation into a domestic disturbance on Tuesday made Billings Police in Montana aware of Douglas’ Florida charges, and Douglas was arrested shortly thereafter. He was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on the active warrants, as well as additional charges of Partner or Family Member Assault by way of Strangulation.

Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.