FNF Week 9 Player of the Week nominees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Week 9 Player of the Week:

Terry Davis - Opp: Davis rushed for 311 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries in Opp’s 38-14 win over Straughn. Davis’ touchdowns were 72, 94, 6, and 10 yards.

Harrison Hicks - Northside Methodist: Hicks threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns off 22-of-32 passing the Knights’ 31-28 win over Ashford.

Antron Mitchell- Eufaula: Mitchell caught nine passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns in Eufaula’s 31-28 comeback win over Early County.

Kaden Simmons - Cottonwood: Simmons had 118 passing yards and three touchdowns as the Bears took down the Geneva County Bulldogs 32-28.

