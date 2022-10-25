Evening Storms, Then Cooler

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A line of showers and thunderstorms with a low-end severe threat will move across the Wiregrass later Tuesday evening, followed by some cooler and drier air for mid-week. After a few tranquil days, we’re tracking another rain-maker for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then clearing late. Low near 54°.  Winds S/NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 76°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 47°.  Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 79° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 83° 5%

SAT: Partly sunny, slight rain chance.  Low: 58° High: 78° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 75° 60%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 74° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 75° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

