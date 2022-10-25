Enterprise’s original water tower demolished

demolition
demolition(City of Enterprise)
By Emily Acton and City of Enterprise
Published: Oct. 25, 2022
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress continues to grow and sometimes that means big changes; more specifically 1.5 million gallons big. Since the new tower holds three times the water as the old it was time for the original Enterprise water tower to be torn down.

That is exactly what happened early Tuesday morning.

“It’s a bittersweet day seeing that tank come down,” Enterprise Water Works Field Superintendent Alan Mahan said. “It has historical significance, but this 60- year-old tank coming down is a sign of the progress and growth in our city.”

The demolition crew began by removing one-inch pieces from four of the legs then removed bigger pieces from each section. The water tower was eventually pushed over by hydraulic jacks previously set in place under the back two “anchor legs”.

The iron scrap is to be sold or recycled.

The new water tower holds approximately three times the water as the old water tower.

Mahan said when the old tank was built in 1961, it was built in an area primarily used by cotton and peanut farmers. The tank was the first rural water tower away from Main Street.

