Doug Sinquefield leaves commission looking to future opportunities

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Doug Sinquefield is without regret about a decision that may have ultimately ended his political career.

“None at all,” he said on Monday, after attending his final Houston County Commission meeting. “It’s just been a privilege to serve the people.”

Chances are that Sinquefield would have captured his fourth term as District Two representative had he sought reelection, but he didn’t.

With longtime chairman Mark Culver retiring, 2022 was Sinquefield’s best shot to take over the chairman’s job.

But to run he had to give up his seat as did fellow commissioner Brandon Shoupe, who defeated Sinquefield in one of the cleanest races ever.

Sinquefield, 74, is the quintessential who you see is who you get--veteran, farmer, and a man who loves to be involved in whatever comes his way.

Fellow commissioners presented him with a plaque on Monday expressing their gratitude as Sinquefield prepares to depart after 12 years, but afterwards Sinquefield sounded like someone not yet done with public service.

“I look forward to doors opening,” he said of the future.

“We’ll see how the Lord opens doors because I’m ready and willing to serve,” Sinquefield told News 4.

