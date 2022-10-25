Dothan City Schools hire first career coach

DCS Career Coach Jerica Knight works with Carver 9 students
DCS Career Coach Jerica Knight works with Carver 9 students(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Students in high school are often asked: " What’s your plan after graduation?”

It’s not uncommon for them to not have an answer.

That’s why Dothan City Schools hired their first career coach to work with students and set them up for success.

Jerica Knight is assisting 9-12 graders with everything related to job and college readiness.

This includes mock interviews, college applications—even job shadowing.

Whatever route students plan to take, Knight is there to guide them and answer questions.

As a career coach, she understands everyone’s plan will be different.

“Some of them may not want to go to college, but I’m trying to explain to them that they do have the option. Just because you’re not ready for college because you think college is not for you, you still have the opportunity to go out into the workforce so that you can make a good salary to take care of yourself and your family,” Knight claimed.

Knight said she’s very passionate about working with students.

Her main goal is to motivate them and see them become successful.

