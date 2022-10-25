Cold front moves through tonight

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Quiet this morning to start off Tuesday but things will change this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves towards us. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight tonight some could be strong to severe with gusty winds and an isolated tornado isn’t out of the question but the chance is low. After the front moves through overnight tomorrow will be cooler and sunny. We will stay quiet the rest of the week then turn our attention to the weekend where our next cold front will move through and bring another chance of showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY– Increasing clouds, isolated showers. High near 84°. Winds S 5-15 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Showers and thunderstorms. Low near 54°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 60%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 76°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 78° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 75° 60%

MON: Partly sunny, slight chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 74° 20%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 80° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 81° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

A few clouds today