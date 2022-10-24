Storm pipe installation continues on Ross Clark Circle

The McDonald’s/Shops at the Circle Driveway at the traffic signal will be closed this week.
While the project is underway this week, the eastern leg of the intersection will be closed. Patrons of McDonald’s will still be able to access the restaurant via the northern driveway, while those looking for access for the Shops on the Circle are advised to use the Montgomery Highway entrance this week.(City of Dothan)
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Work by MidSouth Construction to install new storm piping on Ross Clark Circle continues this week.

According to information released by the City of Dothan on Monday morning, the installation this week will happen across McDonald’s/Shops at the Circle Driveway at the traffic signal. This installation will include construction of a concrete junction box within the driveway.

While the project is underway this week, the eastern leg of the intersection will be closed. Patrons of McDonald’s will still be able to access the restaurant via the northern driveway, while those looking for access for the Shops on the Circle are advised to use the Montgomery Highway entrance this week.

The southbound left turn lane at the traffic signal will also be closed off during the construction for the safety of crews working in the area.

If you have any questions, you can direct those to Public Works Director Tommy Wright at (334) 615-4400.

