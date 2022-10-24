Reward increased in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has contributed more funds to help solve a homicide.

Authorities are trying to find out who killed 31-year-old Takata Floyd. The shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Centennial Way the night of Sept. 5.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already offering $1,000 for information. The mayor’s office has added an additional $4,000, bringing the total to $5,000.

Police previously released a video of an unidentified person chasing the victim with what appears to be a gun through an apartment complex. This person was wearing a black face covering and white gloves.

Anyone who can help identify this person or has any other information is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831. You may also call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

CrimeStoppers Director Tony Garrett said it is not uncommon for the mayor’s office or Montgomery County Commission to contribute to rewards in unsolved crimes.

