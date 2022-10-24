Rain Chances Return

SYNOPSIS – A warmer pattern is moving in, along with some extra moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, leading to better rain chances late Tuesday. A few of those scattered showers and thunderstorms may be on the stronger side, followed by cooler and drier air for mid-week.

TONIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 54°.  Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Increasing cloudiness, a stray afternoon shower is possible. High near 84°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, with clearing late. Low near 54°.  Winds S/NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 76° 5%

THU: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 83° 5%

SAT: Partly sunny, slight rain chance.  Low: 58° High: 78° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 75° 50%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 74° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

