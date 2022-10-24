Pelicans’ Ingram, Zion, and Jones listed as ‘questionable’ for Tuesday’s game hosting Mavs

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz guard...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three of the Pelicans’ five starters are listed as ‘questionable’ for Tuesday’s (Oct. 25) game with the Dallas Mavericks in the Smoothie King Center, according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

Ingram suffered friendly fire in the 122-121 overtime loss to Utah as a swat from teammate Naji Marshall made contact with his head, resulting in concussion-like symptoms. The Pelicans said Monday afternoon Ingram has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

Zion Williamson suffered an awkward fall onto his back from a blocked dunk by Jordan Clarkson on a fast break.

