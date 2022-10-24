Mobile man shot son in the back of his head as he was running, prosecutor says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting over the weekend resulted from a dispute between a father and his adult son and culminated with a gunshot to the back of the victim’s head as he was running away, a prosecutor said Monday.

Mobile police on Saturday arrested John William Barnickel, 66, and charged him with murder in the death of 37-year-old Joshua Barnickel in the 5000 block of Kooiman Road. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh said the father and son lived on adjoining properties and were having some type of disagreement that day. She said Joshua Barnickel was unarmed and running toward his father and that the father shot him.

“The victim then turned away, and the defendant shot him again,” she said.

Walsh said Joshua Barnickel suffered wounds to his left arm, under his neck and the back of his head.

Walsh requested a $250,000 bond. But Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore set it at $100,000 and required $5,000 of that amount be cash – a condition that judge has been imposing in all gun cases. Typically, the cash component has been equal to 5 percent of the total bond, or 10 percent if the defendant has a criminal record.

“We just have too many shootings in Mobile County,” he said.

Defense attorney Jeff Deen noted in court that his client is a lifelong Mobile resident and owns a trucking business. He opposed the $250,000 bond recommended by the prosecution.

“I think 250′s just too high in a case like this,” he said.

Deen said that while his client has no criminal record, the victim had an arrest record and a history of drug abuse.

In an interview after Monday’s hearing, Walsh sought to head off any suggestion that the John Barnickel was defending himself from his charging son.

“Shooting and killing someone who is running away from you is not self-defense,” she said.

Outside the courtroom, Deen said it is a difficult time for the family, some of whom attended the hearing.

“I can’t say a whole lot, but this is a family tragedy,” he said. “This is a man’s son. There had been problems with him in the past. This is a very reputable family. As you notice, there are a lot of people here in the court. Hard-working people. They don’t have any criminal record. It’s very sad that they had to come to court today. And we’re hoping that everything gets resolved favorably in the future.”

Moore set Barnickel’s arraignment for Wednesday in front of District Judge George Zoghby.

