LIVE: DCS to provide update on head football coach Jed Kennedy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss recent actions by Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy.

Kennedy is under fire after he was seen pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Fridays game against Opelika. The incident, captured on video, was reviewed by school leaders including DCS superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe.

For more information please see the original article:

The press conference will be streamed live at 2pm in this article.

