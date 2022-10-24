Late night Hartford entrapment seriously injures 7

One of the cars involved in the late night entrapment of 7 people.
One of the cars involved in the late night entrapment of 7 people.(Slocomb Fire and Rescue)
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A late night wreck in Hartford caused serious injuries to 7 people trapped in their vehicles, per officials.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. Hartford Fire-Rescue and Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a serious/critical vehicle accident with entrapment of multiple people on N. State Hwy. 167 at County Rd. 36 located north of Hartford.

According to Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Hartford responders arrived on the scene to find 2 vehicles with heavy damage and confirmed that there was entrapment of multiple injured patients.

The survival flight 15 medical helicopter was activated by Geneva County E-911 and arrived on scene shortly after the patients were removed from the vehicles. Enterprise Rescue was also requested and responded with an additional ambulance. Between all of the responders, 7 patients were transported from the scene.

Second car involved in the Hartford entrapment
Second car involved in the Hartford entrapment(Slocomb Fire and Rescue)

The identities of the patients have no been released as this time. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by ALEA.

Hartford Fire-Rescue, Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Enterprise Rescue, Survival Flight, Hartford Police, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, and ALEA all responded and assisted.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
A man led law enforcement on a high speed chase from Florala to Geneva. It ended when he went...
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
David Emery
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
Fans celebrate after they came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college...
SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration

Latest News

Mrs. Lee's students
Houston County Schools take proactive approach to “controversial” library content
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Monday. The...
Rishi Sunak, UK’s next PM, faces major economic problems
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. Ethan...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
Voter registration drive and cookout held in downtown Dothan.
Voter Registration Deadline