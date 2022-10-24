Late night Hartford entrapment seriously injures 7

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A late night wreck in Hartford caused serious injuries to 7 people trapped in their vehicles, per officials.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. Hartford Fire-Rescue and Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a serious/critical vehicle accident with entrapment of multiple people on N. State Hwy. 167 at County Rd. 36 located north of Hartford.

According to Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Hartford responders arrived on the scene to find 2 vehicles with heavy damage and confirmed that there was entrapment of multiple injured patients.

The survival flight 15 medical helicopter was activated by Geneva County E-911 and arrived on scene shortly after the patients were removed from the vehicles. Enterprise Rescue was also requested and responded with an additional ambulance. Between all of the responders, 7 patients were transported from the scene.

Second car involved in the Hartford entrapment (Slocomb Fire and Rescue)

The identities of the patients have no been released as this time. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by ALEA.

Hartford Fire-Rescue, Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Enterprise Rescue, Survival Flight, Hartford Police, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, and ALEA all responded and assisted.

