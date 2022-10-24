Geneva mobile home goes up in flames

Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire.
Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff and Stephen Crews
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire.

Caption

The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street.

Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually supposed to be removed soon according to firefighters on the scene.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
A man led law enforcement on a high speed chase from Florala to Geneva. It ended when he went...
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
David Emery
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
Fans celebrate after they came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college...
SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration

Latest News

Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire.
Geneva mobile home goes up in flames
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Monday. The...
Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister