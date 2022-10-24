Geneva mobile home goes up in flames

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire.

Autoplay Caption

The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street.

Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually supposed to be removed soon according to firefighters on the scene.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.