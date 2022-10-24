A few clouds today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Amber Kulick
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Starting Monday off in the middle to upper 40s across the area. This afternoon we will warm into the lower 80s for highs with partly sunny skies. Tomorrow we will watch for a cold front to move through which will bring with it a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms, the SPC has us under a marginal risk of severe storms main threat being gusty winds. We will turn a little cooler on Wednesday with another cold front on the way for the weekend which will bring a better chance of rain with it.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds Light SE 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 80°. Winds S 5-15 mph 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 78° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 78° 30%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 75° 40%

MON: Partly sunny, slight chance of rain. Low: 56° High: 77° 10%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 78° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

