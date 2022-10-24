Eufaula man arrested for Abbeville burglary

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man found himself behind bars in connection with a Friday burglary in Abbeville.

According to information released by the Abbeville Police Department, dispatch received a call just before midnight on October 21 in regards to a burglary in progress at Money’s Ford on Dothan Road in Abbeville. Officers responded and found where forcible entry was made into the business.

The Henry County Task Force took over with the investigation into the case and after video footage from the business was obtained, a BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for 30-year-old Gregory Brewer of Eufaula in connection with the crime.

On Sunday at around 2 a.m., Eufaula Police conducted a traffic stop, and during this detained Brewer.

Brewer was taken into custody and charged with third degree Burglary. Some of the stolen property was recovered, but the case is still being investigated by the Henry County Task Force. Brewer is being held on bonds totaling $15,000.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.