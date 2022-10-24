Collision in Calhoun County leaves pedestrian with critical injuries

Officials were told by the driver she had just gotten off a midnight shift and was fatigued.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking alongside the road in Calhoun County.

The incident happened at around 7 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol troopers told NewsChannel 7 the SUV was traveling south on State Road 69 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Officials were told by the driver she had just gotten off a midnight shift and was fatigued.

Troopers say when the vehicle veered onto the shoulder of the road, the woman woke up and promptly tried to brake and swerve, but still hit the man.

Troopers say the pedestrian’s injuries are life threatening.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

