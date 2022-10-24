Alabama students improve in math, reading scores on national report card

Students across the state have something to celebrate. The Nation's Report Card shows Alabama...
Students across the state have something to celebrate. The Nation’s Report Card shows Alabama is the only state with growth in both reading and math among 4th graders.(WBRC)
By Sean Dowling
Oct. 24, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The report cards are in, and Alabama’s students held their own in either improving or holding steady in math and reading scores against a backdrop of national decline.

Alabama’s State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey says the state’s educators have been laying the groundwork for higher scores for years.

Those higher scores are from what’s dubbed the “Nation’s Report Card.” Officially, it’s known as the National Assessment of Educational Progress, it’s all about testing what students know and gauging how they perform in certain subjects.

The last time the nation saw these scores were in 2019 before the pandemic. For students in Alabama, the only way to go was up!

The 2022 report card shows Alabama went from 52nd to 40th in fourth-grade math, and from 49th to 39th in fourth-grade reading.

For the eighth graders, 52nd to 47th in math and held onto 49th place in reading.

Other states dropped dramatically and Dr. Mackey believes he knows why.

“There’s no question that nationwide what we saw with states like Alabama that returned to the classroom more quickly that value that in-person instruction definitely saw either more gains like Alabama did or less losses than did other states and stayed remote longer,” said Dr. Mackey. “The more time a student spent on remote learning, the more likely they were to have lost scores.”

Governor Kay Ivey also released a statement parroting what Dr. Mackey said, stressing the fact that in-person learning made a huge difference compared to other states who focused on virtual learning for so long.

