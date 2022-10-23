Wiregrass teams play in softball tournament for brothers fighting cancer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Teams from across the wiregrass played in a softball tournament october 22 for a good cause.

PJ and Dylan are brothers who have lymphoma cancer. Friends of their family organized a softball tournament to help raise funds.

Teams from Enterprise, Geneva, Dothan, and even Pensacola played for the boys. They raised 27 hundred dollars from the event.

Friends of the Key family also started a Go Fund Me to accept donations for their medical bills.

To donate click HERE.

