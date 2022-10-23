Wiregrass teams play in softball tournament for brothers fighting cancer

PJ and Dylan are brothers who have lymphoma cancer.
Both brothers were recently diagnosed with a form of lymphoma cancer.
Both brothers were recently diagnosed with a form of lymphoma cancer.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Teams from across the wiregrass played in a softball tournament october 22 for a good cause.

PJ and Dylan are brothers who have lymphoma cancer. Friends of their family organized a softball tournament to help raise funds.

Teams from Enterprise, Geneva, Dothan, and even Pensacola played for the boys. They raised 27 hundred dollars from the event.

Friends of the Key family also started a Go Fund Me to accept donations for their medical bills.

To donate click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Myron Tyson (a.k.a. "One Cent," pictured left) and Keyona Hornsby (pictured right) were...
Two arrested, one at large in connection with early week Geneva robbery
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
David Emery
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022

Latest News

Meteorologist Emily Acton
Meteorologist Emily Acton
Many people may not know that pumpkins do float in the pool!
Pumpkin Dunk provides new fall tradition for kids
The voter registration event was held in downtown Dothan.
Voter registration and community cookout held in downtown Dothan
A man led law enforcement on a high speed chase from Florala to Geneva. It ended when he went...
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed