Voter registration and community cookout held in downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dexter Grimsley’s campaign held a voter registration drive at the Plant in downtown Dothan. The community was invited out for a free cookout with live music, all in an effort to encourage people to use their right to vote.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from, who you are, what color you are, what party you’re a member of; your right to vote is essential,” said Grimsley. “We just want everybody to understand that whenever you have the opportunity to vote make sure you vote. It’s a civic duty. We want to show that anything helps and make sure that everybody gets out to vote on November 8.”

Grimsley is running against Republican Rick Rehm for State Representative of District 85.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.