Pumpkin Dunk provides new fall tradition for kids

Lifeguards throw pumpkins into the pool for kids to jump in and fish out.
Many people may not know that pumpkins do float in the pool!
Many people may not know that pumpkins do float in the pool!(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Leisure Services provided a unique fall activity for kids. The Pumpkin Dunk was a splash at the Westgate Wellness Pool.

Lifeguards throw pumpkins into the pool for kids to jump in and fish out. Parents joined in on the fun showing the little ones how the pumpkins could keep them afloat. The Halloween mood was set with a smoke machine and spider and skeleton decorations.

“We were hoping that this event would eventually become synonymous with picking a pumpkin you know out of a patch,” said Assistant Director Kelly Stakelum. “So yes this is just another activity that you can do with your kids on the weekend leading up to harvest time.”

After swimming each child got to paint their pumpkin and take it home. This is the second year of the Pumpkin Dunk.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Myron Tyson (a.k.a. "One Cent," pictured left) and Keyona Hornsby (pictured right) were...
Two arrested, one at large in connection with early week Geneva robbery
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
David Emery
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022

Latest News

Meteorologist Emily Acton
Meteorologist Emily Acton
Both brothers were recently diagnosed with a form of lymphoma cancer.
Wiregrass teams play in softball tournament for brothers fighting cancer
The voter registration event was held in downtown Dothan.
Voter registration and community cookout held in downtown Dothan
A man led law enforcement on a high speed chase from Florala to Geneva. It ended when he went...
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed