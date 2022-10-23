Pumpkin Dunk provides new fall tradition for kids

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Leisure Services provided a unique fall activity for kids. The Pumpkin Dunk was a splash at the Westgate Wellness Pool.

Lifeguards throw pumpkins into the pool for kids to jump in and fish out. Parents joined in on the fun showing the little ones how the pumpkins could keep them afloat. The Halloween mood was set with a smoke machine and spider and skeleton decorations.

“We were hoping that this event would eventually become synonymous with picking a pumpkin you know out of a patch,” said Assistant Director Kelly Stakelum. “So yes this is just another activity that you can do with your kids on the weekend leading up to harvest time.”

After swimming each child got to paint their pumpkin and take it home. This is the second year of the Pumpkin Dunk.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.