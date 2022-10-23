Drought conditions continue

SYNOPSIS – Drought conditions across the Wiregrass continue. The next chance of rain looks to be this Wednesday, but the best chance of measurable rainfall will not come until next weekend. Tropics are staying quiet as we inch closer to the end of hurricane season.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 50°. Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 84° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 78° 20%

THU: Sunny. Low: 51° High: 80° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy, showers likely. Low: 60° High: 78° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, showers likely. Low: 62° High: 78° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

