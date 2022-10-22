Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan High School Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy pushed a volunteer assistant to the ground in what appears to be a violent manner during Friday night’s game.

Video posted to Twitter captured the incident that occurred as the Wolves scored the winning touchdown against Opelika in a key region game.

“Yes, we are aware of the video and are investigating,” Dothan City Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe told News 4 of the incident. “The matter will be dealt with.”

Coe said, because this is a personnel matter, there will be no additional comment.

Kennedy has turned around a stagnant DHS program and could get the Wolves in the playoffs for the first time since 2019 with a victory over Jeff Davis next week.

@wsfa12sports Dothanhead coach Jed Kennedy slams volunteer assistant coach on their go-ahead TD against Opelika after the assistant gets a sideline interference flag. pic.twitter.com/OBkq5GAhU6 — Hekkubus, the Spoiler of Secrets (@hekkubus) October 22, 2022

The Wolves are currently 6-3 on the season and 4-3 in region play after defeating Opelika 14-7 Friday.

Kennedy, who is in his first season as head coach, spent three years with rival Enterprise as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

Before taking the Dothan job, Kennedy had 14 years of head coaching experience. During that time he was 115-47 with a 26-10 playoff record with five schools.

He led three teams to state championship appearances in Wisconsin and won a state title in 2011.

The Wolves ended the 2021 season with a 4-6 record and missed the playoffs under Head Coach Smitty Grider, who resigned the season.

