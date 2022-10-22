Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay “Smokey and the Bandit” star passes away

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay who starred in ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ has passed away, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Ronnie Gay, Lamar Jackson, and Quinnon Sheffield were actual troopers of the Georgia State Patrol when the movie was filmed in 1977.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family of retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay, who passed away last evening. Many of us grew up watching the famous scene of Master Trooper Gay in Smokey and the Bandit, which inspired some to become Troopers. He taught us through his love and laughter of life to be genuine and compassionate to those we serve. A member of the 43rd Trooper School, Master Trooper Gay served the state of Georgia for over 30 years. This icon will be missed and we ask that you keep his family in your thoughts as they mourn his passing.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also shared his condolences about Gay’s passing on Facebook Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.