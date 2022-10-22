Providence Christian @ Houston Academy (FNF GAME OF THE NIGHT) | 2022 Week 9

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of FNF’s 2022 Week 9 Game of the Night, as Providence Christian takes on Houston Academy.

