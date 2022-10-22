Huntingdon escapes Methodist 38-35

Huntingdon Hawks football
Huntingdon Hawks football(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks escaped the Methodist University Monarchs on the road Saturday afternoon.

Within a minute of the game, Huntingdon wide receiver Conner Bradford completed a 34-yard touchdown pass.

But the Monarchs weren’t far behind. With 10:40 left in the first quarter, Methodist wide receiver Kobe Praylow completed a 23-yard touchdown pass. Methodist later scored another TD and ended the quarter with a seven-point advantage over Huntingdon.

After 13 plays and 60 yards with 14:12 remaining in the second quarter, Huntingdon scored a 27-yard field goal, now trailing Methodist by four points.

Methodist soon answered back with a touchdown and extended their lead over Huntingdon.

The Hawks managed to add two more TD scores before the end of the quarter and led Methodist 24-21 by halftime.

Huntingdon returned and controlled nearly all of the third quarter of the game. The team scored two more touchdowns and nearly doubled its lead over Methodist.

With only 20 seconds left in the third quarter, the Monarchs scored a TD and lessened the scoring gap between both teams.

Methodist managed to score a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and only trailed Huntingdon by three points.

The Hawks went on to defeat the Monarchs 38-5.

This marked Huntingdon’s sixth consecutive win of the season as they improved to 6-1. The Hawks will host Greensboro next Saturday at 1 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
A man led law enforcement on a high speed chase from Florala to Geneva. It ended when he went...
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
David Emery
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
Walmart: No plans to make stores 24/7 again