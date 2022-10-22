Huntingdon escapes Methodist 38-35

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks escaped the Methodist University Monarchs on the road Saturday afternoon.

Within a minute of the game, Huntingdon wide receiver Conner Bradford completed a 34-yard touchdown pass.

But the Monarchs weren’t far behind. With 10:40 left in the first quarter, Methodist wide receiver Kobe Praylow completed a 23-yard touchdown pass. Methodist later scored another TD and ended the quarter with a seven-point advantage over Huntingdon.

After 13 plays and 60 yards with 14:12 remaining in the second quarter, Huntingdon scored a 27-yard field goal, now trailing Methodist by four points.

Methodist soon answered back with a touchdown and extended their lead over Huntingdon.

The Hawks managed to add two more TD scores before the end of the quarter and led Methodist 24-21 by halftime.

Huntingdon returned and controlled nearly all of the third quarter of the game. The team scored two more touchdowns and nearly doubled its lead over Methodist.

With only 20 seconds left in the third quarter, the Monarchs scored a TD and lessened the scoring gap between both teams.

Methodist managed to score a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and only trailed Huntingdon by three points.

The Hawks went on to defeat the Monarchs 38-5.

This marked Huntingdon’s sixth consecutive win of the season as they improved to 6-1. The Hawks will host Greensboro next Saturday at 1 p.m.

