Finally football weather

SYNOPSIS – Perfect tailgate weather this weekend. High temperatures near 80 Saturday and Sunday, we will cool off significantly each night after sunset. Our work week is shaping out to be similar to our weekend weather but with slightly warmer temperatures. A chance of rain Wednesday but our next big rain maker looks to be next weekend.

TONIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 46°. Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 80°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 50°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 82° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 84° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 82° 20%

THU: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 81° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

