Faulkner falls to UIW 70-0

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles fell to Football Championship Subdivision No. 10 University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals Saturday afternoon.

Cardinals wide receiver Darion Chafin scored the first points of the game as he completed a 64-yard pass with 10:54 left in the first quarter.

UIW went on to score four more touchdowns before the close of the first quarter as they held a commanding 35-point lead.

The Cardinals continued to dominate the game in the second quarter as they scored three touchdowns. By halftime, UIW led Faulkner by 55 points.

The coaches of both teams mutually agreed to shortened quarters in the second half. The third quarter was shortened to 12 minutes, while the fourth dropped to 10.

UIW added yet another TD in the third quarter for a 63-0 lead. They added a final touchdown with 13 seconds left in the game.

The Cardinals defeated the Eagles 70-0.

Faulkner dropped to 3-5 for the season. They will return home to host Cumberland University next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.