Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking competition in Montgomery on Saturday.

Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement.

The accident occurred along East South Boulevard.

Those with knowledge say Emery suffered broken bones and other injuries.

He is lead prosecutor in the capital murder case of Coley McCraney, accused of shooting two Dothan teens.

It is unclear how his injuries will affect that high-profile trial that is expected to take place in early 2023.

