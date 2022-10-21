Woman celebrates 103rd birthday being homecoming parade grand marshal

A North Dakota high school honored its oldest living graduate in this year's homecoming parade. (Source: KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A North Dakota woman celebrated her 103 years of life in style.

Olga Hovet participated in her high school homecoming parade 86 years after graduating.

Hovet was selected to be the grand marshal in this year’s Watford City High School homecoming parade.

Officials said Hovet was chosen because she is the oldest living graduate of Watford City High School. On the same day as this year’s parade, Hovet celebrated her 103rd birthday.

Students from her alma mater even sang to the birthday girl as part of the birthday celebration.

From the birthday song to riding in a convertible at the front of the parade, it was Hovet’s day.

“She was waving like a queen. She ate it up. She was beautiful and radiant, and it brought tears to your eyes because you can see what joy it brought her,” said Kristin Rhone, activity director at Good Shepherd Senior Center.

One of Hovet’s sons drove her in the parade, giving the two a trip down memory lane.

Football games and homecoming parades have stood the test of time and remain important traditions in Watford.

“Traditions are really important not only to our school but to our town,” said Amy Polivka, student council adviser.

Hovet said the entire day was very exciting. She has lived in McKenzie County her whole life.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Plea deal: Elba attorney will admit she lied when she registered to vote
Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis and Mayor William E. Cooper held a Thursday meeting...
Downtown Enterprise fire deemed “accidental”
Christian McCallister, who Dothan police charged with murder, had pleaded guilty to a less...
Judge nixes probation in mistaken identity shooting

Latest News

A funeral service in Tennessee took an unexpected turn when the loved ones of a deceased father...
Funeral home buries wrong body in grave plot, family says
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Graham asks Supreme Court to intervene after election ruling
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Dr. Janaki Earla touched a 17-year-old patient...
Medical license suspended for Trussville doctor accused of human trafficking
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Miami.
Judge tosses challenge to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill