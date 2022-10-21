West College Street reopens in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - West College Street in downtown Enterprise has re-opened after being closed over the course of the week in the aftermath of Sunday’s fire.

According to a release from the city, the sidewalk along a portion of Main Street will remain blocked off at this time. Those walking through the area are advised to use the designated path, which is marked with cones and barricades, and to only cross in designated crosswalks.

The reopening of West College Street comes just one day after investigation determined that the fire that took out 3 businesses and a residential building was deemed accidental and to have started near the kiln in the All About Art Studio.

