West College Street reopens in Enterprise

The sidewalk along a portion of Main Street will remain blocked off at this time.
The reopening of West College Street comes just one day after investigation determined that the...
The reopening of West College Street comes just one day after investigation determined that the fire that took out 3 businesses and a residential building was deemed accidental and to have started near the kiln in the All About Art Studio.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - West College Street in downtown Enterprise has re-opened after being closed over the course of the week in the aftermath of Sunday’s fire.

According to a release from the city, the sidewalk along a portion of Main Street will remain blocked off at this time. Those walking through the area are advised to use the designated path, which is marked with cones and barricades, and to only cross in designated crosswalks.

The reopening of West College Street comes just one day after investigation determined that the fire that took out 3 businesses and a residential building was deemed accidental and to have started near the kiln in the All About Art Studio.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Plea deal: Elba attorney will admit she lied when she registered to vote
Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis and Mayor William E. Cooper held a Thursday meeting...
Downtown Enterprise fire deemed “accidental”
Christian McCallister, who Dothan police charged with murder, had pleaded guilty to a less...
Judge nixes probation in mistaken identity shooting

Latest News

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Dr. Janaki Earla touched a 17-year-old patient...
Medical license suspended for Trussville doctor accused of human trafficking
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
The Alabama state flag features the colors red and white. (Source: WSFA)
Alabama unemployment rate in September remains steady at 2.6%