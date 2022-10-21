Water World Tank runner up for Tank of the Year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan’s Water Tank at Water World placed fourth in the Tank of the Year contest.

The ranking is out of 11 tanks chosen by a board of water tower enthusiasts and one chosen by the people.

Tnemec, a manufacturer or coating products, hosts the contest every year and the contest focuses on the most impressive coatings.

To see the list of the top twelve tanks, click here.

