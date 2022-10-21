Warm days and cold nights

By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – A beautiful Friday to kick off a great weekend. Warmer days are ahead with temperatures averaging around the 80 degree mark after today. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s over the next 7-days.

TODAY– Sunny. High near 74°. Winds N 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 44°. Winds Light NE 0%

TOMORROW– Few clouds. High near 78°. Winds Light NE mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 80° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 82° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 84° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 82° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 56° High: 81° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 74° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

