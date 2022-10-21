Two arrested, one at large in connection with early week Geneva robbery

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Two arrests were made after a search warrant was issued in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery in Geneva earlier this week.

According to information released by Geneva Police on Friday, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of East Promenade Avenue. Two victims reported that two black males entered the residence, robbed them at gunpoint, and fired a gunshot into their furniture after one of the victims attempted to grab a gun. The suspect then fled the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police believe, based on statements obtained from the victims, that they were deliberately targeted by the suspects.

Investigators obtained information throughout the week to identify those responsible. Their investigation led to the execution of two search warrants on Friday morning, one in the 700 block of Bryant Street and the other in the 500 block of Sizemore Highway.

Myron Tyson, a.k.a. “One Cent,” was arrested for two counts of first degree Robbery. Keyona Horsby was also taken into custody on charges of Obstructing a Government Operation, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana second degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Keith Simpson, 36, is still at large and has active warrants for two counts of first degree Robbery and one count of first degree Burglary. (WTVY | Geneva Police Department)

Any information on the whereabouts of Simpson needs to be directed to Geneva Police Department at (334) 684-2777 or by notifying your local law enforcement agency.

Geneva Police also expressed their thanks to Dothan Police, as well as Geneva County Sheriff’s Department and the local community, for their efforts in providing information that helped with identifying the suspects in this case.

