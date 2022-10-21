Troy Football Bowl Ticket Deposits Now Available

TROY, Ala. (Troy University) - Troy Football is bowl eligible for the first time since 2018 following its victory over in-state rival South Alabama in the annual “Battle for the Belt” last night. Fans can guarantee their seats in the Troy section and receive an autographed bowl poster from head coach Jon Sumrall by visiting //TroyTrojans.com/bowl22.

Fans may lock in their bowl game tickets with a deposit of $20 per seat. Fans that do so are assured of having each of their tickets in Troy’s section, no matter the bowl location for the Trojans. The deposit will count toward your final total payment for your bowl game tickets once Troy’s destination is finalized. Deposits are non-refundable. Funds from any unused deposits will go towards purchasing Community Hero tickets for the bowl game to support military, first responders, teachers and those who otherwise would be unable to attend the bowl game on their own.

Troy at South Alabama. Battle for the Belt. (Joshua Thurston | Troy University)

Troy has won four straight bowl games dating back to the 2010 season, including three in a row from 2016-18, with Sumrall on staff for the 2016 Dollar General Bowl and 2017 New Orleans Bowl wins.

Troy’s bowl destination will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 4, following Championship Weekend. Fans wishing to lock in their seats for Troy’s ninth bowl game can visit //TroyTrojans.com/bowl22.

Fans will be able to celebrate with the Trojans before the bowl game as Troy will once again hold bowl socials with members of the Athletics Department and football staff in Troy, Montgomery and Dothan leading up to the game. Dates, times and venues for the socials will be announced once the location of Troy’s bowl game is revealed.

