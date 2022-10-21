Suspect sought in fatal Andalusia shooting

Andalusia police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, police responded to Foxwood Village, an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Foxwood Drive around 9:15 p.m. There, they found a male victim inside a vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators said a short time later, the victim died from his injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Police say the shooter is still at large. He was described as wearing a dark shirt, blue hood, black pants with a white stripe and red shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call police of CrimeStoppers using the 24 hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1- STOP (251-7867) or download our P3-tips app.

