Spanevelo now in St. Clair County Jail

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Marcus Spanevelo, the man charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to the disappearance and death of Navarre, Fla., mom Cassie Carli, has been moved from the Santa Rosa County Jail in Florida and is now booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Alabama.

According to investigators, Carli was last seen with Spanevelo, 35, during a custody exchange of their child at Navarre Beach in late March. In April, her body was found buried in a shallow grave inside a barn in St. Clair County northeast of Birmingham. The county coroner could not determine how the woman died.

Florida prosecutors dropped their charges against Spanevelo last week.

More charges could be filed in this case, according to the St. Clair County district attorney.

