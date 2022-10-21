BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of your children take the bus to and from school every day.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said school buses are considered one of the safest vehicles on the roads today, but accidents still happen.

That’s why the agency is reminding you and your kids about the rules of the road during National School Bus Safety Week.

Trooper Justin O’Neal said this is something we should keep in mind all year long, but this week’s campaign serves as an important reminder of the role we each play in ensuring our children’s safety.

ALEA said it wants every student who boards a school bus to reach their destination safely, saying that the majority of school bus-related injuries and fatalities don’t actually happen on the bus, but outside of it.

The agency said children get hurt when drivers fail to stop for the flashing red lights and extended stop signs.

ALEA said there have been 394 school bus-related crashes across the state this year, and one person died.

Trooper O’Neal said that’s one too many.

“If you see a school bus, stop no matter what side of the road you’re on and the school bus has stopped with his lights on and the stop sign out, you have to stop. The only time that you do not have to stop is if you’re on a highway with a divider. We’re dealing with the innocent children here and these drivers have got to do their best when they see a school bus to look at their surroundings around the school bus. Watch for those children,” Trooper O’Neal said.

This is also an important reminder to tell your children to always look both ways and proceed with caution before crossing the street.

Remember: It is illegal to pass a school bus while the school bus stop-arm is extended and the red lights are flashing, and you will pay a hefty fine if you do.

