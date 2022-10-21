Massive Wednesday structure fire north of Slocomb

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Several crews responded to a massive structure fire just north of Slocomb on Wednesday evening.

According to information from the City of Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Geneva County E-911 dispatched Slocomb, Malvern, and Fadette Fire at around 3:45 p.m. to a structure fire with flames and smoke visible. The fire occurred at 3498 Highway 103 North, about 4 miles north of Slocomb. Wicksburg and Hartford Fire were later requested to respond due to the closest hydrant to the location being over two miles away.

The building, a single story residential structure, was fully engulfed in flames when units arrived on the scene, with two nearby barns and multiple vehicles in danger of getting caught in the massive fire.

Due to the building already having a partial structural collapse and with all occupants being confirmed to have exited the structure safely, fire crews initiated defensive fire attack operations. The high winds that evening combined with the extreme heat from the fire made extinguishing the flames difficult, however firefighters were able to eventually get the fire under control and save the two barns as well as an adjacent unharvested field of cotton.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

