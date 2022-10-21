LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attention monsters, witches, and ghouls: grab your Jack-o-Lantern buckets and pillow cases, Halloween is just around the corner.
Throw on your best costume and get ready to trick or treat! Here is a list of when cities are observing Halloween and holding trick or treat hours!
October 29:
- Elba - 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
- Fort Rucker - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
October 31:
- Abbeville - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Andalusia - 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Ashford - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Bonifay, FL - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Columbia - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Daleville - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Dothan - 5:30 - 8 p.m.
- Enterprise - 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Eufaula - 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Geneva - 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Graceville, FL - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Headland - 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Marianna, FL - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Opp - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Ozark - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Slocomb - 5:30p.m - 8:30 p.m.
- Taylor - 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
For more Halloween events in the area, check out this list. If you have more trick or treat times that you’d like to add, send an email to news@wtvy.com.
