LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022

Halloween is almost here.
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attention monsters, witches, and ghouls: grab your Jack-o-Lantern buckets and pillow cases, Halloween is just around the corner.

Throw on your best costume and get ready to trick or treat! Here is a list of when cities are observing Halloween and holding trick or treat hours!

October 29:

  • Elba - 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
  • Fort Rucker - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

October 31:

  • Abbeville - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Andalusia - 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Ashford - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Bonifay, FL - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Columbia - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Daleville - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Dothan - 5:30 - 8 p.m.
  • Enterprise - 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • Eufaula - 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Geneva - 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • Graceville, FL - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Headland - 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Marianna, FL - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Opp - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Ozark - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Slocomb - 5:30p.m - 8:30 p.m.
  • Taylor - 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

For more Halloween events in the area, check out this list. If you have more trick or treat times that you’d like to add, send an email to news@wtvy.com.

