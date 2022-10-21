LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attention monsters, witches, and ghouls: grab your Jack-o-Lantern buckets and pillow cases, Halloween is just around the corner.

Throw on your best costume and get ready to trick or treat! Here is a list of when cities are observing Halloween and holding trick or treat hours!

October 29:

Elba - 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Fort Rucker - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

October 31:

Abbeville - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Andalusia - 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ashford - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Bonifay, FL - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Columbia - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Daleville - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Dothan - 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Enterprise - 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Eufaula - 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Geneva - 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Graceville, FL - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Headland - 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Marianna, FL - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Opp - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Ozark - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Slocomb - 5:30p.m - 8:30 p.m.

Taylor - 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

For more Halloween events in the area, check out this list. If you have more trick or treat times that you’d like to add, send an email to news@wtvy.com.

