House of Ruth Dothan in urgent need of cold weather donations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - House of Ruth Inc. Dothan is in urgent need of donations in light of the cold weather.

Clothes donations may be gently used.

Infant and children cold weather hats and gloves

Preteen and adult cold weather hats and gloves

Infant and Children’s Cold Medicine such as Motrin and Tylenol (new unopened and not expired)

Infant and Children’s Vicks Vapor Rub

Humidifiers

Size 6-8 Youth Boy shoes

Winter Baby Boy clothes sized 0-12 months and 3T-5T

Other On Going Needs:

Lotion

Deodorant

Cleaning Supplies

Laundry Detergent

Kleenex

For details on where to drop off donations email exedirector@houseofruthdothan.org or call 334-793-5214.

