House of Ruth Dothan in urgent need of cold weather donations

By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - House of Ruth Inc. Dothan is in urgent need of donations in light of the cold weather.

Clothes donations may be gently used.

  • Infant and children cold weather hats and gloves
  • Preteen and adult cold weather hats and gloves
  • Infant and Children’s Cold Medicine such as Motrin and Tylenol (new unopened and not expired)
  • Infant and Children’s Vicks Vapor Rub
  • Humidifiers
  • Size 6-8 Youth Boy shoes
  • Winter Baby Boy clothes sized 0-12 months and 3T-5T
  • Other On Going Needs:
  • Lotion
  • Deodorant
  • Cleaning Supplies
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Kleenex

For details on where to drop off donations email exedirector@houseofruthdothan.org or call 334-793-5214.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Plea deal: Elba attorney will admit she lied when she registered to vote
Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis and Mayor William E. Cooper held a Thursday meeting...
Downtown Enterprise fire deemed “accidental”
Christian McCallister, who Dothan police charged with murder, had pleaded guilty to a less...
Judge nixes probation in mistaken identity shooting

Latest News

Both non-profit organizations gathered at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center for the training...
Dothan non-profits join forces for domestic violence awareness month
House of Ruth in urgent need of donations
House of ruth in urgent need of donations
Water World Water Tank
Water World Tank runner up for Tank of the Year
House of Ruth and the Exchange Center join forces
House of Ruth and the Exchange Center join forces