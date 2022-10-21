House of Ruth Dothan in urgent need of cold weather donations
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - House of Ruth Inc. Dothan is in urgent need of donations in light of the cold weather.
Clothes donations may be gently used.
- Infant and children cold weather hats and gloves
- Preteen and adult cold weather hats and gloves
- Infant and Children’s Cold Medicine such as Motrin and Tylenol (new unopened and not expired)
- Infant and Children’s Vicks Vapor Rub
- Humidifiers
- Size 6-8 Youth Boy shoes
- Winter Baby Boy clothes sized 0-12 months and 3T-5T
- Other On Going Needs:
- Lotion
- Deodorant
- Cleaning Supplies
- Laundry Detergent
- Kleenex
For details on where to drop off donations email exedirector@houseofruthdothan.org or call 334-793-5214.
