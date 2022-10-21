Gradual Warmup Underway

SYNOPSIS – A warmup is underway across the Wiregrass with highs this weekend reaching the upper 70s to near 80°. The warming trend will continue into early next week, with slight rain chances returning for mid-week.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 43°. Winds light W/N.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 78°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 46°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 80° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 82° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 84° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 82° 20%

THU: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 81° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

