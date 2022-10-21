Dothan non-profits join forces for domestic violence awareness month

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass non-profits are teaming up to provide resources for domestic violence victims.

House of Ruth and The Exchange Center trained their employees to help victims and their families.

“When people live in basically a war zone within their own home and children grow up in basically a war zone in their own home it affects every fiber of their being,” said Executive Director of The Exchange Center Pamela Miles.

Employees of both of these organizations are collaborating to handle those warzones.

House of Ruth is a safe shelter said Angela Underwood and this training helps them in the situations they encounter every day in the 9 counties they serve.

Trauma informed care was the topic of the training session they attended at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. This approach focuses on the victim and their emotional needs.

“I think it’s important that anyone that comes into contact with victims of crime understand the importance of how trauma affects victims,” said Miles, “and how we can best serve them without retraumatizing them.”

The groups also shared their resources and needs with one another, to grow together in helping the victims who need them.

Both directors said that everyone can help with domestic violence awareness, small acts of kindness are sometimes all it takes.

House of Ruth’s next event for Domestic Violence Awareness month is a candlelight vigil Thursday, October 27.

