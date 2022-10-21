Barry Moore: Election is about the G’s

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Representative Barry Moore campaigned—well, that’s not exactly correct—as he spoke to a political group in Dothan on Thursday.

Calling it campaigning would suggest the staunch conservative from Enterprise was looking to sway votes in his favor.

But Moore is already the preference of the Houston County Republican Women members who he addressed.

The group gave him a rousing ovation, then listened as Moore proclaimed next month’s election about the “G’s”—gas and groceries.

Moore estimates that average Alabamians are spending up to $600 more every month due to inflation, the hardest wallet hits at the pump and supermarket checkout.

“That’s on us,” Moore said, referring to Washington’s approval of stimulus and other government funding after the pandemic’s onset that he believes is much to blame.

“When we print a dollar in D.C. it’s nothing but ink and paper, so as we printed millions of dollars under the COVID Relief Fund, all we did is devalue the one in your wallet that you work for,” Moore said.

Out-of-control inflation is the biggest complaint that the Republican lawmaker hears from his constituents.

But right there with it is illegal immigration.

He claims since President Biden took office, over 5 million illegal immigrants have crossed the Mexican border.

And so has billions of dollars in deadly drugs, including Fentanyl.

Moore said the Mexican Cartel makes mules of those unable to pay to be smuggled into the U.S.

He is completing his first term and is opposed by Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall.

